Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $45.96 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 585,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,951 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.8% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $45,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 432.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $46,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM opened at $82.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

