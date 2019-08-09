Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 346,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Diageo makes up approximately 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Diageo worth $59,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO opened at $164.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Diageo plc has a one year low of $131.43 and a one year high of $176.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.00.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.111 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.