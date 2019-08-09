Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOMA. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 3.7% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter worth about $503,000. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOMA opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.22 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOMA. Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Santander raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

