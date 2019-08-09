Cullen Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,672,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $738,521,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $786,522,000 after purchasing an additional 834,241 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,667,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $674,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,610 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,679,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $485,896,000 after purchasing an additional 148,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,306,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,640 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.63 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

