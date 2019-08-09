Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 118,570 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,570 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $32,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,655,000 after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,626 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

