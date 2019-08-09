Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 2,435 Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $358.90 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group AG has a 1 year low of $283.85 and a 1 year high of $356.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.20.

Zurich Insurance Group Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

