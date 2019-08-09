Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 769,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 345% from the previous session’s volume of 172,815 shares.The stock last traded at $33.61 and had previously closed at $25.11.

The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 65.62% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

CUTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $121,107.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 49,522 shares of company stock worth $832,825 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 56,660.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cutera by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Cutera by 359.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Cutera by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $352.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

