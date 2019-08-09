CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Position Increased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,254,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,572,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,076,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,790,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $903,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5,752.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,858,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,575 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Barclays set a $73.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

