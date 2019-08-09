Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Set at $145.00 by Mizuho

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been assigned a $145.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s current price.

CYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $4.67 on Wednesday, hitting $118.51. The stock had a trading volume of 70,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,826. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.17.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 138,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after acquiring an additional 61,954 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter worth about $120,062,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.