CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CONE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.18.

CyrusOne stock opened at $65.03 on Monday. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 7.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at about $6,963,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 14.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 28,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

