Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price target on Cytosorbents and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on Cytosorbents and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

CTSO stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 250,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $179.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 97.11% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. Equities analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.0% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 680,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 87.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

