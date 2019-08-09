Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on Cytosorbents and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group set a $14.00 target price on Cytosorbents and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cytosorbents from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. 10,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $179.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.50. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 97.11% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 636,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 140,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 100,717 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 51,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 46,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

