Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Reduced by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,930,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $13,030,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,115,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,281,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,743,000 after buying an additional 583,194 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,439,000 after buying an additional 307,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.77. 43,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,428. The company has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 164,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $21,740,238.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,774,453.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

