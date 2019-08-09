Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) COO Christopher R. Easter Purchases 20,000 Shares

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) COO Christopher R. Easter purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $144.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.52. Daseke Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $450.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Daseke Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DSKE shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Daseke by 3,804.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 4,428,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,314,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Daseke by 434.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 445,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 362,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 269,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

