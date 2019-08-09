Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Director Mark Sinclair Acquires 15,000 Shares

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Director Mark Sinclair acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DSKE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,125. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49. Daseke Inc has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $141.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Daseke had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $450.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Daseke’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Daseke Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

