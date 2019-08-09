Datacoin Market Cap Reaches $27,098.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 44.9% against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $27,098.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003588 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000560 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00072885 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 38,288,303 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.