Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27), RTT News reports. Dean Foods had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Dean Foods’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Dean Foods has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $97.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DF shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 price target on Dean Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dean Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dean Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Dean Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Dean Foods by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Dean Foods by 30.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Dean Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

