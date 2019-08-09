Dean S. Woodman Sells 10,000 Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HZO opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15. MarineMax Inc has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $413.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Longbow Research reduced their target price on MarineMax from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MarineMax by 753.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in MarineMax by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

