Debut Diamonds (CNSX:DDI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.02

Debut Diamonds Inc (CNSX:DDI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

About Debut Diamonds (CNSX:DDI)

Debut Diamonds Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It focuses on the exploration for diamond bearing kimberlite deposits in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario; and gold exploration south of Timmins Ontario.

