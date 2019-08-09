Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 560.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.45. 88,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $171.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $159.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.61.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

