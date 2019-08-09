Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) Issues Earnings Results

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.37 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.

DFRG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.46. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.66 million, a P/E ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In other Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 180,000 shares of company stock worth $971,500. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

