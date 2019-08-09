Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) Holdings Trimmed by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 823.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Dell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

In related news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $9,283,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 181,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $9,488,625.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,441,477 shares of company stock valued at $75,859,006 in the last ninety days. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.68.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 billion. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

