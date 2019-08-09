Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) PT Raised to C$0.35 at Cormark

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 191.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DEE. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Delphi Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.30 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$0.65 target price on shares of Delphi Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Delphi Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:DEE traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.12. 64,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,269. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.72. Delphi Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.87.

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.35 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delphi Energy will post 0.0722581 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delphi Energy

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

