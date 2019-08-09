Delphy Market Capitalization Tops $2.29 Million (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Delphy token can currently be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $58,570.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00251735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.53 or 0.01182258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00018364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00087473 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,608,090 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

