Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Delta Apparel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $23.29 on Monday. Delta Apparel has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million.

In other news, Chairman Robert W. Humphreys sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $53,157.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 512,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,062,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert W. Humphreys sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $43,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 514,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,223,872.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $118,668 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at $684,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 17.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

