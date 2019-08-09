Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Eight Capital

Eight Capital downgraded shares of Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has C$21.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$16.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DGC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Detour Gold from C$19.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Detour Gold from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Detour Gold from C$18.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Laurentian set a C$20.00 target price on Detour Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Detour Gold from C$18.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.44.

DGC traded down C$0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 618,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.47. Detour Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.38 and a 1 year high of C$25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

