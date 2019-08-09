Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) PT Set at €36.70 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been given a €36.70 ($42.67) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €39.40 ($45.81) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Deutsche Beteiligungs stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €30.20 ($35.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,193. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a fifty-two week low of €29.75 ($34.59) and a fifty-two week high of €39.60 ($46.05). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $454.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

