Deutsche Telekom’s (DTE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.72 ($19.45).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) on Thursday, hitting €14.45 ($16.80). 9,622,585 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.08). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €15.07.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

