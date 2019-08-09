Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,545 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 566.0% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 46.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 355,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.