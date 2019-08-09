DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.79. DGSE Companies shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 1,901 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut DGSE Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter.

About DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE)

DGSE Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. The company offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

