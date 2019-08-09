Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Increased by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,125 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 2.4% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.19% of Diageo worth $200,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 56.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.29. 12,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.00. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $131.43 and a 1-year high of $176.07.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.