DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Get DiaSorin alerts:

Shares of DSRLF stock opened at $114.75 on Monday. DiaSorin has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $114.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.75.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, produces, and commercializes diagnostic tests in various clinical areas for hospital and private testing laboratories in the market of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. It offers immunodiagnostics products in the areas of infectious diseases; bone and mineral metabolism; endocrinology, including diabetes, thyroid function, fertility, growth, adrenal function, and gastroenterology; hypertension; oncology; stool diagnostics; autoimmunity; and cardiac and brain damages.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaSorin (DSRLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.