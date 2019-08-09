Digital Insurance Token (DIT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $154.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $789,838.00 and approximately $154.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00789871 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

