Dimecoin (DIME) One Day Trading Volume Hits $583.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $583.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007454 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003964 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 80% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

