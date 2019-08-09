Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Dmc Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on shares of Dmc Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.33.

BOOM stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $685.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Dmc Global has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $76.68.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.84 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dmc Global during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dmc Global during the first quarter valued at $1,750,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dmc Global during the first quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dmc Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.