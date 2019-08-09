DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company of DNB Financial Corporation that offers various commercial banking products and services for individuals and corporate customers in southeastern Pennsylvania. The Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a range of services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses, including accepting time, demand, and savings deposits and making secured and unsecured commercial, real estate and consumer loans. The company is headquartered in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DNB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

DNB Financial stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. DNB Financial has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.60. The company has a market cap of $185.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). DNB Financial had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DNB Financial will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DNB Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DNB Financial by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 223,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 50,986 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DNB Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 32.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DNB Financial

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

