Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $99.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $106.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DLTR. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.20.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $92.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $113.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 14,530 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $1,625,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,391,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,512,092.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $112,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,379,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,018 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $45,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.