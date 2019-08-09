DopeCoin (DOPE) Achieves Market Cap of $193,228.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $193,228.00 and $4,242.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00723240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013203 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000506 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

