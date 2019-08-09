Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEI. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 497.2% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.45 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

