Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Noble Financial currently has $50.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ducommun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Ducommun from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Ducommun from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.80.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCO traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.27. 39,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,340. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.80. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.92 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,832.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $137,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,519 shares in the company, valued at $437,683.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after buying an additional 42,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ducommun by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Ducommun by 319.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.