E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.56

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 1336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,288,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 349.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.