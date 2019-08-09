Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Position Trimmed by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Eaton by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. 1,619,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

