ECC (ECC) Price Hits $0.0001

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, ECC has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. ECC has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $415.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Get ECC alerts:

About ECC

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECC’s official website is ecc.network.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

