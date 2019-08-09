Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

SATS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Echostar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Echostar from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $2,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,011.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Echostar by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Echostar by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echostar stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,019. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 103.86 and a beta of 0.76. Echostar has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Echostar had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $537.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Echostar will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

