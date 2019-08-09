Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.33. 1,072,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marisa Iasenza acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.78 per share, with a total value of $72,116.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,832 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 487.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

