eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Insider Robert S. Hurley Sells 14,313 Shares

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) insider Robert S. Hurley sold 14,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,531,634.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert S. Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $155,610.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Robert S. Hurley sold 6,000 shares of eHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $539,700.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $131,730.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $105,510.00.

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $109.31. The stock had a trading volume of 210,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,648. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $112.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.47.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.98 million. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. First Analysis upgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

