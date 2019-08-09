Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 118.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $17.69 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $519.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 70.32 and a current ratio of 70.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.46 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

