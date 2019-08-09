Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Trading Up 1.7%

Eloro Resources Ltd (CVE:ELO)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30, approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 24,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 million and a PE ratio of -13.18.

About Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO)

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and base metal properties. It holds a 90% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 16 mineral concessions covering an area of 8,930 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru. The company also holds various copper and gold projects in Québec, Canada.

