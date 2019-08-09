Elrond Price Down 17.8% This Week (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $13.94 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00254283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.76 or 0.01203101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00018378 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00087537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,065,416,547 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

