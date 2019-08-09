Elysian (ELY) Price Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $90,004.00 and $30,584.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, YoBit and Mercatox. During the last week, Elysian has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00255599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.17 or 0.01198214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00018806 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00086979 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

